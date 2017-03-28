With American Home ShieldÂ®, All Systems Are Go

NAR PULSEâ€”A home warranty offer is available to members of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) from American Home ShieldÂ®. Coverage now includes the same features previously only available as part of a real estate transaction. As always, NAR members enjoy a $50 savings through NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program. Learn more.



Are You Reaching Millennials With Your Marketing?

In the brand new NAR REALTORÂ® Store webinar, How to Reach Millennials Through Instagram and Snapchat, you will learn best practices for maximizing these fast-growing platforms, which are ideal in connecting with the next generation of homebuyers and sellers. Use code WEB17 to get 10 percent off your purchase through April 10! Get your copy.

Tax Discounts and Free Expense Management

NAR members can enjoy $20 off on TurboTaxÂ® Self-Employed, and get a bonus free year of QuickBooks Self-Employed through the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program. File your 2016 taxes and increase your deductibles for 2017 in one fell swoop. Start saving.

