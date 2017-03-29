NAR Video Spotlight: 2017 New Member Orientation

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily e-News.



The National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) new 2017 Orientation Video includes an introduction by President Bill Brown and covers valuable information to help new members realize your full benefits of membership from your national association. The video and segments can also be streamed via YouTube.

To view the video at www.nar.realtor, click here.



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.