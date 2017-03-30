Don’t Let Different Communication Styles Cost Your Team Money

How to Tell an “Aesthetic” From a “Pragmatic” and Create a More Profitable Office



As real estate professionals, communication is central to our business. It’s no coincidence the best communicators tend to be the most successful agents as well. Unfortunately, misunderstandings arise within teams and with clients when we don’t communicate the right way with one another. The fact is, while some people prefer interactions that are straight to the point, others prefer a more sensitive approach. Neither way is wrong; however, when we don’t recognize one another’s communication styles, we fall into the trap of miscommunication, dissent and broken team dynamics.

Communication Style Matters

Although we’re all wired differently, we tend to fall somewhere within the parameters of two communication styles: aesthetic and pragmatic. Communicating with other people how they need to be communicated with is a gift. Knowing which category your agents fall into will not only help you to communicate with them better, it’ll also give you the opportunity to mentor them to tap into their natural abilities so they can boost their productivity and become more effective agents.

Encourage them to learn more about their own personal communication style and they’ll be enabled to communicate with one another in a way that fosters good working relationships. This consistent practice around the office will also carry over into their communication with their clients. They’ll be able to build deeper relationships, nip potential misunderstandings in the bud and consistently close more business.

How to Spot an Aesthetic Agent

Aesthetic agents focus on context—on how something is said, not just the words used. Instead of taking the words at face value, they naturally take tone and nonverbal cues into account. To an aesthetic agent, the phrase “I’m fine” can mean a myriad of things depending on the tone used, facial expression, body language and more. They’ll notice immediately if a client is upset or apprehensive, even if they have a smile on their face. Aesthetics value experiences and enjoy creating a story. When they show a home to potential buyers, they focus on helping buyers imagine living in the home in a way that is sure to evoke an emotional response.

How to Spot a Pragmatic Agent

Pragmatic agents are the “straight shooters.” Instead of making small talk, they get right to the point of why they started the conversation in the first place. They focus solely on the words that are said and not the context in which they are spoken. To them, “I’m fine” means just that, nothing more. They focus on results and the bottom line, communicating with facts and statistics to express a point. When showing a home to potential buyers, they use compelling evidence—its price per square foot, its value compared to homes in the neighborhood, etc.—to sell the home.

Speak the Language of Your Team

Once you’ve defined which category each member of your team falls into, start communicating with them in the way they prefer. With your aesthetic agents, be sensitive to what you say since they can interpret a simple phrase several ways. Be aware of their feelings and show your appreciation for the work they do. With your pragmatic agents, get to the point and keep the focus on results and the content of what’s being said. Share this information with your team and encourage them to try it out when they communicate with one another and their clients.

