Realty ONE Group Announces Top Producers for 2016

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Realty ONE Group recently announced its top producers for 2016, recognized for achieving $20 million in sales volume or 100-plus closed units. The top producers are:

Russell Shaw Group (Paradise Valley, Ariz.)

Jessica Hong Team (Irvine, Calif.)

The Marelly Group (Carlsbad, Calif.)

Jeff Sibbach & Team (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

The Hamblen Team (Glendale, Ariz.)

Brodkin Group (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Sam Mu Team (Irvine, Calif.)

The Proffitt Team (Rancho Bernardo, Calif.)

Char Costantino & CG Realtors (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Collins Team (Lake Havasu, Ariz.)

Darren Bryan Team (Las Vegas, Nev.)

The Brooks Team (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Iryna Sysenko (Las Vegas, Nev.)

The De Grote Team (Huntington Beach, Calif.)

The Lavell Group (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Lisa Adams (San Clemente, Calif.)

The MOJO Team (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Julie Pelle (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Min Zhang (Irvine, Calif.)

Leslie Zhong of California (Cupertino, Calif.)

Susanna Wong (Cupertino, Calif.)

Amy Barnett (Glendale, Ariz.)

Irene Weng & Ricky Zhang (Irvine, Calif.)

The Batchelor Group (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Thorstad Team (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Carol Ko (Irvine, Calif.)

Veronica & Glara Lee (Irvine, Calif.)

Rebe Homes Team (Tempe, Ariz.)

Pauline David (Campbell, Calif.)

ONE Priority Team (Paradise Valley, Calif.)

Action & Company (Tempe, Ariz.)

Linna Zha (Irvine, Calif.)

Gina Moga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Sheila Reynoso (Rocklin, Calif.)

The Tropple Team (Tempe, Ariz.)

Team Lehman (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Young Ok Kim (Irvine, Calif.)

Lewis Realty Group (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Joan Levinson (Paradise Valley, Calif.)

Ming Hu (Irvine, Calif.)

Kim Meeker Realty Group (Temecula, Calif.)

“Realty ONE Group’s top producing professionals have achieved astounding results and their real estate prowess is undeniable,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to celebrate and shine the spotlight on these extraordinary achievers who have demonstrated determination in their field of expertise.”

“Congratulations to this extraordinary group of individuals,” says Pat Kelly, president of Broker Operations. “We are so fortunate to have such a dedicated group of brilliant industry professionals who are leading the way.”



For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.