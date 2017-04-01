Mortgage Rates Fall Again

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Mortgage rates fell again this week, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaging 4.14 percent, nine basis points below last week’s 4.23 percent, according to Freddie Mac’s recently released Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®).

The 15-year fixed rate moved down, as well, from 3.44 percent last week to 3.39 percent this week, while the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable mortgage rate ticked down from 3.24 percent to 3.18 percent.

Source: Freddie Mac

