Weichert Development Company Names Mark Calabro VP of Acquisitions

Weichert Development Company has named Mark Calabro vice president of Acquisitions, the company recently announced. Calabro, who has 20 years under his belt at Weichert, will be responsible for acquisitions and land development, including planning and research, site selection, due diligence review, managing entitlements, negotiations and contracting.

“Mark is a seasoned professional, and I am confident in his ability to help continue growing our organization by working with our industry and municipal partners to identify acquisition opportunities,” says John Udell, president of Weichert Development Company. “His deep knowledge of both Weichert and the industry will be beneficial to Weichert Development Company as we implement our strategic goals.”

Calabro was most recently the senior vice president for Weichert Commercial Brokerage.

