Sycamore Valley Ranchâ€”Formerly Known as Michael Jackson’s Neverlandâ€”Reintroduced to Market

The legendary California estate formerly known to the world as Neverland Ranch has been reintroduced to the market at $67 million. Now known as Sycamore Valley Ranch, the renowned property retains its iconic status and incorporates more than four square miles of sweeping vistas, dramatic mountain ranges and pastoral farmland. The Ranch was designed for recreation and entertaining on a grand scale.

The private estates of Santa Barbara County have long been the retreat of some of the world’s most famous names. Sycamore Valley Ranch is a 30-minute drive to downtown Santa Barbara, where, in addition to fine dining and shopping, Santa Barbara Municipal Airport offers service by major airlines and private aviation services. The property was named for the majestic sycamore trees that populate the landscape, alongside century-old live oaks. The 2,700-acre ranch borders the Los Padres National Forest in one of Southern California’s most unique wine-growing regions. According to local vintners, the land is well-suited for vineyards.

Inside the gates, guests are greeted by a French Normandy-style manor designed by award-winning architect Robert Altevers in 1982. Crafted to perfection with exposed timber beams, brick and stonework, five fireplaces and 18th century French oak parquet flooring from two chateaus in France, the main residence spans approximately 12,598 square feet. The first floor master wing includes a private loft and two master baths, two walk-in, cedar-lined closets and a private outdoor garden. Four additional bedrooms in the main residence combine for a total of five bedrooms and six full and two half-baths. A separate apartment is located above the motor garages. Additionally, the main home is mere yards from the approximately 5,500-square-foot guesthouse that boasts four separate suites.

Sycamore Valley Ranch offers endless opportunities for outdoor activities. The property is fit for all equestrian pursuits. A train station features a kitchenette, loft and two fireplaces. A stand-alone movie theater that easily seats 50 and a dance studio are an entertainer’s dream. A three-bedroom ranch house, adjacent to the stables, offers a full kitchen and wood-burning fireplace, and a separate staff house has sweeping views of Figueroa Mountain.

Listed by: Joyce Rey, Coldwell Banker Previews International

Listed for: $67 million

