Moxi Works Adds Flipt to Cloud Open Platform

Moxi Works has added Flipt, a predictive marketing technology centered on listing prospects, to its Moxi Cloud open platform, the company recently announced. The addition of Flipt marks more than 30 integrations with the platform.

“Seller lead generation for active real estate agents is critical when inventory is hard to come by—no product, no listing, no bueno,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels and Partnerships at Moxi Works. “Flipt plus Moxi Works provides quality listing prospects directly imported to Moxi Engage. Flipt’s approach by promoting an agent across media properties to surface potential listings is unique.”

“Agents love listing referrals, but they don’t have time to follow up with leads,” says Andrey Nokhrin, CEO of Flipt. “This is why follow-up automation is critically important. Flipt predictive marketing technology has integrated with Moxi Works to help brokers and agents build more relationships with future home sellers on autopilot.”

Flipt uses social signals to identify potential listing prospects—empty-nesters, pre-retirees, etc. Real estate agents who claim zip codes will have ads appear to these prospects, prompting them to click through to a free Flipt mobile landing page where they can request information. Agents can then follow up on inquiries through Moxi Engage.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.



