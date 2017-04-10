A-List Apartment on the Upper East Side

Brand This Post With Your Info!

A celebrity-worthy New York City townhouse recently hit the market for any highbrow buyers cruising for a fresh pad. Located at 156 East 62nd Street, this newly refurbished six-bedroom townhouse rests proudly on the Upper East Side.

Once home to A-listers like artist Linda Frock Rohrbeck and Academy- and Tony Award-winning actress Beatrice Whitney Straight, the 7,500-square-foot, five-floor space is currently listed for $18,500,000. The apartment features a sitting room with a bar, a glass-enclosed wine cellar, radiant floor heating for those frosty New York nights, floor-to-ceiling windows for taking in the city views, a sauna, and a raised roof deck for lounging.

The home has a commercial grade elevator for those not inclined to use the sweeping staircase. A master bathroom includes a standing bath, steam shower, and heated stone floors.

Listed by: Leslie J. Garfield

Listed for: $18,500,000

Photos: Thomas Ansell



