Coldwell Banker Rebrands Luxury Division

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has rebranded its luxury division to Coldwell Banker Global LuxurySM, with a new logo, signage and website, the company recently announced. The division’s former name, Coldwell Banker Previews International, will be retired.

“Business is more globalized than ever and luxury real estate is no exception,” says Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Foreign influence on the luxury market was once minimal, but today more than $100 billion in sales are attributed to foreign buyers. This shift inspired our move to Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; we know it’s crucial for our luxury property specialists to have global expertise and channels through which they can reach other real estate professionals and affluent clientele worldwide.”

The new logo features a black and white color scheme, while the new website connects agents across multiple international brands and syndicates listings to real estate portals around the world. The rebrand also includes enhancements to the company’s luxury certification program, as well as worldwide distribution of its Homes + Estates magazine.

“The Coldwell Banker brand is synonymous with luxury and our unmatched track record of selling some of the world’s most recognized homes makes us an iconic leader in the industry,” says Sean Blankenship, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury name is a testament to the dedication of our luxury property specialists worldwide who operate globally to meet the needs of their clients. Each enhancement made to our luxury program has demonstrated our commitment to a seamless experience for our international clients.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.



