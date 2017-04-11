Stay Safe at Work With April 26 Safety Webinar

NAR PULSE—In a free webinar from the NAR REALTOR® Safety Program, Paula Monthofer, owner of Focus School of Real Estate and 2017 President of Arizona REALTORS®, will discuss the dangers of being too nice for your own good, and the safety of being prepared and professional. The webinar is April 26 at 1 p.m. CDT. Register here.

REALTOR® Magazine’s Good Neighbor Awards Seeks Candidates for $10,000 Grants

REALTOR® Magazine is seeking nominees for the 18th annual Good Neighbor Awards. Five winners will be announced in the Nov./Dec. issue of REALTOR® Magazine. Each winner will be recognized at the 2017 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Chicago and will receive a $10,000 grant for his or her charity. Entries must be received by May 12. For more information and an entry form, click here.

Giving Back to Communities and Kids Across America

How many local Boys & Girls Clubs can we influence across the U.S. in 2017? Join our tally by telling us the name of your local Club and how you are involved this year! Visit NAR.realtor/BGCA to find your local Club, hear from others that are already supporting a Club and get ideas about how you can make a difference. Let us know how you’re involved by e-mailing us at narbgca@realtors.org. Get started.



