RE/MAX Hits Agent Count Milestone

RE/MAX, LLC has hit an agent count milestone, now having over 30,000 agents outside the U.S. and Canada, the company recently announced. Its agent count outside the U.S. and Canada grew 16.9 percent in 2016, fueled by additions in RE/MAX Europe and RE/MAX Latin America and Caribbean.

“We’re incredibly excited and proud to be hitting this global milestone,” says Larry Oberly, vice president of Global Development at RE/MAX LLC. “RE/MAX has a global presence that is unmatched by its competitors. Our unique business model revolves around the agent and raises professional standards in the industry by embracing training and transparency. We have the most productive agents who strive to provide their clients with the best customer service possible.”

RE/MAX Europe now has over 18,000 agents, while RE/MAX Latin America and the Caribbean now have over 6,000 agents.

The company’s agent count outside the U.S. and Canada has grown 105 percent since 2006.



