New Mexico Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

Carlsbad, N.M.-based Dunagan Associates has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, now operating as CENTURY 21 Dunagan Associates, the company recently announced. The new Dunagan will continue to serve real estate needs in Eddy County.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining CENTURY 21, the most recognized real estate brand in the world,” says Kerri Dunagan-Harvey, managing broker. “We look forward to leveraging the brand’s best-in-class tools and technology, enabling us to provide a heightened level of service to the Carlsbad community for many years to come.”

“CENTURY 21 Dunagan Associates is an excellent example of the success that is possible when you combine unparalleled local market knowledge with passion for providing the highest level of service to clients,” says Greg Sexton, COO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome Kerri Dunagan-Harvey and her team to the CENTURY 21® System, and we look forward to helping them grow their business.”

George Dunagan, Dunagan-Harvey’s father, is co-owner of CENTURY 21 Dunagan Associates, as well as Margaret “Muffy” Gonzalez and Boz Green.

