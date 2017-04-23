Keller Williams Co-CEO Chris Heller Changes Roles

Chris Heller will no longer be co-CEO of Keller Williams, changing roles to an operating partner and a regional owner, the company announced to its associates last week. Co-CEO John Davis will continue on as sole CEO.

The company sent the following announcement to its associates via email on April 19:

At Family Reunion, we celebrated the most successful year in our company’s history and our transition into a technology company.

Chris Heller did an incredible job leading us through this transition and has helped to launch several new ventures. Chris is once again changing roles at Keller Williams, which means he will no longer be co-CEO. He will continue to serve as an Operating Partner, a Regional Owner, and an advocate for Keller Williams agents.

We are grateful for Chris’s many contributions to KWRI, including launching our expansion outside of North America. KW Worldwide has now grown to include over 4,000 associates in 100 market centers in 23 countries. Chris was also instrumental in establishing Keller Williams as a market force in Manhattan.

Thank you, Chris, for your many accomplishments on behalf of our people. We are excited to see all you achieve in the next chapter of your Keller Williams career!

For more information, please visit kw.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.