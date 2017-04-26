Moxi Works Adds Totomic to Cloud Open Platform

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Moxi Works has added Totomic, a data provider that helps real estate professionals target their marketing efforts, to its Moxi Cloud open platform, the company recently announced.

“Where most marketing plans fail is when there’s no recommended action,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels and Partnerships at Moxi Works. “The marketing direction Totomic provides is clear and concise, allowing agents to hit the ground running on their listings. We’re currently rolling out to a couple mutual clients and are excited to have them on our open platform within our Moxi Engage CRM.”

Totomic specifically offers real estate professionals the Best Buyer™ report, which allows them to identify, reach and sell to homebuyers.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.



