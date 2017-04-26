Window to the Law: CFPB Consent Orders for RESPA Violations

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily e-News.

Watch the new Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to learn more about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s recent consent orders with two real estate brokerage firms for RESPA violations. The violations arose from their interactions with a mortgage lender. Also included are tips on how to avoid similar actions against your brokerage.

View a slide presentation of the video here.



View the video at www.nar.realtor here.

