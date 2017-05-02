American Home Shield Opens New Customer Care Center in Phoenix

American Home Shield has opened a new customer care center in Phoenix, Ariz., the company recently announced. The new customer care center, which will employ 250 customer service representatives by the end of this year, joins the company’s other four centers across the country.



“This new facility was built in response to a growing customer base, and the increase in employees will mean more access and greater convenience for our customers,” says Tim Haynes, president of American Home Shield. “In the Phoenix community we have found extremely talented and service-minded employees and we are proud to commit ourselves to the city and its citizens.”

“We are thrilled that American Home Shield and ServiceMaster chose our community for this next-gen customer service center,” says Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “Their choice of Arizona is testament to our high quality of life, excelling schools, and low cost of doing business.”

Customer service representatives will be responsible for handling inbound customer calls and managing in-home repairs of home warranty-covered items through American Home Shield’s network of professional service contractors.

The new center is located in Deer Valley Park, at 20410 N. 19th Avenue. The company’s other centers are in Carroll, Iowa; LaGrange, Ga.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

