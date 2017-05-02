Win a Phantom 4 Drone With MVP and QuickBooks Self-Employed

NAR PULSE—Sign up for a free 30-day trial of QuickBooks® Self-Employed from Intuit®, a REALTOR Benefits® Program partner, and receive Tech Trends 2017: Smart Home Products to Watch Webinar – Download free from the Member Value Plus (MVP) Program. Plus, you’re automatically entered to win a Phantom 4 Pro Drone sponsored by Intuit®! Your free QuickBooks Self-Employed trial gives you mileage tracking, receipt capture, expense tracking and more to help you with your real estate business finances. Act by May 15.

REALTOR® Magazine’s Good Neighbor Awards Seeks Candidates for $10,000 Grants

REALTOR® Magazine is seeking nominees for the 18th annual Good Neighbor Awards, which recognize REALTORS® who impact their communities through volunteer work. Five winners will be announced in the November/December issue of REALTOR® Magazine. Each winner will be recognized at the 2017 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in Chicago and will receive a $10,000 grant for his or her charity. Volunteer work might include affordable housing initiatives, youth mentoring, homelessness prevention, or anything else that makes a community a better place to live. Entries must be received by May 12. For more information and an entry form, click here.

RPR® App Offers Answers to 12 Common Consumer Questions

Providing immediate answers to client concerns and questions, while in the car or at the curb, will turn the tide in your agents’ favor. Here, we show you how your agents can use Realtors Property Resource’s® (RPR®’s) app to answer 12 common consumer questions while on the road. Learn more.

