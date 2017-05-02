Zillow Group Debuts RealEstate.com

Zillow Group’s RealEstate.com officially launched Tuesday, offering homebuyers a search experience that presents the total cost associated with owning a home. Zillow Group first announced the new brand in March, stating it will source listings for the site directly from brokerages, franchises and MLSs.

On RealEstate.com, buyers have the ability to search for a home based on desired down payment or monthly payment. The site’s All-In Monthly Price feature assigns a cost to each home, itemizing estimates for expenses such as closing costs, mortgage principal and interest, homeowners insurance, HOA fees, property taxes and utilities. Buyers can reach a real estate professional through the listing details page.

The site is targeted to first-time homebuyers, who, according to Zillow, are likely to spend more than their budget allows on a home than repeat buyers.

“RealEstate.com is designed to equip the next generation of homebuyers to find a home that suits their needs and budget,” says Jeremy Wacksman, CMO at Zillow Group. “We know from our research that affordability is a huge driver for homebuyers, and that first-time buyers are more likely to go over budget. By tailoring the home search experience on RealEstate.com around a home’s monthly cost, we hope to make the home-buying experience less daunting and even more transparent for first-time buyers.”

Real estate professionals on RealEstate.com “will receive the same listing treatment they currently have on Zillow and Trulia,” according to a release on the launch.

The site is available in English, Spanish and Chinese. It is currently accessible on desktop and mobile.

RealEstate.com was acquired by Zillow as part of its larger acquisition of Trulia.

