Have $25 Mill? Call This Bel Air Compound Home

An ultra-luxurious, resort-style compound located in Los Angeles’ Bel Air ‘hood recently landed on the market. For the meager fortune of $24,995,000, you can call this 12,600-square-foot residence home.

Fantastic features include an entrance lobby fitting of a five-star hotel, a six-seat professional theater with 130-inch screen, a decked out gym, a yoga and pilates studio, and a full-service day salon where you can receive a massage, get your hair and makeup done, or pamper yourself with a mani/pedi.

Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the temperature-controlled wine preservation room that fits 600 bottles of your favorite vino, and those looking for a lavish soak will ooh and ahh over the tub in the master bathroom worth roughly $60,000. If you wander outside, you’ll find a tree bar, an al fresco kitchen, an outdoor theater, and an infinity pool.

With nine bedrooms and fourteen baths, this compound—located at 1737 Bel Air road—will ensure you never have to leave home again.

Listed by: Aaron Kirman, president of Aaroe Estates

Listed for: $24,995,000

Photos: Matthew Momberger and Jim Barsch

