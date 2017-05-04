Realty Executives Metro Opens in New York City

Realty Executives International has established a new brokerage in its network, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Realty Executives Metro, the company recently announced. The new brokerage will be led by Sal Calabrese, a 36-year veteran of the real estate industry, as well as Michael Calabrese.

“We are attracting high performers from other brands through offerings like our proprietary technology that replaces the old third-party toolset and is faster, more reliable, mobile accessible, and laser-focused on increased productivity,” says David Tedesco, CEO of Realty Executives International. “The Calabreses are early adopters, with a proven track record of excellence. We’re excited to welcome them to our network.”

“We believe that the future success of our real estate brokerage will require becoming more integrated with technology, which is why we chose Realty Executives after more than ten years with RE/MAX,” says Sal Calabrese.

The new brokerage has three offices with approximately 50 Executives serving Brooklyn and Staten Island.



For more information, please visit www.RealtyExecutives.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.