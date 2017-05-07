Franchise Models Provide Alternative to Faster Success

In the following interview, Lou Gonzalez, president of Realty ONE Group Affiliates in Irvine, Calif., discusses the franchise model that serves as the foundation of Realty ONE Group’s success.

Region Served: National

Years in Real Estate: 33

Number of Offices: 80

Number of Agents: 8,800+

Most Effective Way to Motivate Agents: Show them that they can be part of a dynamic lifestyle brand that can generate an income level that gives them the freedom to improve their lives and reinvest in their own future.

What is it about the franchise model that makes this an exciting time to be affiliated with Realty ONE Group?

Many real estate professionals involved in traditional real estate models are looking for an alternative to help them reach success faster. Not only do they want a business solution platform that gets them up and running quicker while providing an opportunity for higher levels of production with full support, but they also want a franchise model with a 100-percent commission structure. Agents are looking for a model that allows them to take the added money they would normally split in a traditional brokerage model to invest in their own development. Realty ONE Group’s attractive commission model tends to attract teams and high producers—a big win for everyone.

What factors support your recruiting mission?

Realty ONE Group was founded by a top-producing real estate professional for other top-producing real estate professionals. We want to help people achieve success faster, so we offer technology platforms, marketing support and training. Another key to attracting and retaining top producers is the fact that our CEO modeled the platform around giving everyone a voice and putting the agent first.

What factors contribute most to your company’s success?

The success Realty ONE Group has achieved in its 12-year history is due to exponential growth and the ability to attract top-producing agents across the network. Third-party sources, including RISMedia’s Power Broker Report, have ranked Realty ONE Group as the fifth-largest brokerage in the country. You don’t get that notoriety and respect if you don’t attract leading professionals.

That being said, what more can you do to improve both client and staff retention and growth?

We have a sister company that oversees our core partners—the ancillary businesses under the Realty ONE Group umbrella. Not only have we established an escrow company in California and a title company in Nevada, but we’re also poised to begin national relationships with a major mortgage platform, an insurance company and other entities that can provide added resources for agents in both company-owned and franchise locations. We’re also focusing on gateway cities like New York and Miami, which will lead to growth in international markets.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.