Suzanne Somers’ Palm Springs Oasis

Actress Suzanne Somers and her TV-host husband Alan Hamel are one of those rare married couples who know what it’s like to live every day like it’s Valentine’s Day. If environment counts, their romantic Palm Springs home might have a lot to do with it. With impeccable and elegant good taste, Somers has created a love nest that is voluptuous, tactile and out-and-out sexy.

Originally up for grabs in 2008 for $35 million, the ultra-romantic, private retreat is back on the market for $14.5 million.

Modeled after L’oustau De Baumaniere in Provence, France, the compound sits on 73 acres and is set into the side of a mountain above the valley in Mesa Canyon. The couple combined their love of nature and elegance by bringing out the best in both with their use of contrast. Crystal chandeliers twinkle against natural rock and reclaimed wood—rough against smooth, soft against hard.

Adding even more intrigue, access to the oasis can only be granted via a private funicular, a golf cart or a hillside of stone steps, but no cars. There are five buildings to explore, with 8,826 square feet of living space between the pavilions. One houses the master suite, another the dining and living room, a separate two-room kitchen and wine cellar, and an elegant stone guesthouse designed in the 1920s by Albert Frey. There is also an outdoor amphitheater carved into the mountain that seats 50, a meditation garden, dance floor, pool, spa, hiking trails and natural waterfall that spills musically down the hillside into a pond. Much of the home’s furnishings, collected by Somers in her world travels, are included in the sale.

Listed by: Scott Lyle, Teles Properties

Listed for: $14.5 million

Photo Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.