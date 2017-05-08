New Broker Strategies: Reset a Course at RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum

With a vast array of communication touch points, are you effectively engaging on all channels?

Gain insight on the new broker strategies effectively reaching today’s clients and prospects at RISMedia’s upcoming Power Broker Forum, New Broker Strategies for Engaging Today’s Consumers, taking place this month at the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, D.C. The Forum will be held Thursday, May 18 from 10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in the Virginia Suite.

The Forum will feature a panel of Power Brokers discussing their updated approaches to connecting with consumers, including:

How they automate their social media presence;

How they create consistent, relevant brand messages;

How they generate meaningful, shareable content to reach consumers online;

How they systematize marketing for their agents; and

How these new strategies are impacting their bottom line.

The Forum will be moderated by:

John Featherston, President & CEO, RISMedia

Todd Hetherington, CEO, NM Management, Inc., CENTURY 21 New Millennium

Panelists include:

Scott MacDonald, Broker/Owner, President, RE/MAX Gateway

Matthew O’Connor, COO, Terrie O’Connor Realtors

Burke Smith, Chief Development & Learning Officer, Realty ONE Group

Verl Workman, Founder & CEO, Workman Success Systems

View more information on this year’s panelists.

Over 8,500 REALTORS® will attend the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, taking place May 15-20 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, to advance the real estate industry and advocate policies that protect commercial and residential property ownership and investment. Speakers at the gathering include: Mark Calabria, chief economist to Vice President Mike Pence; Dr. Ben Carson, secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD); John D. Worth, senior vice president for Research and Investor Outreach, National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts; Roy Wright, deputy associate administrator for Insurance and Mitigation, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA); and Lawrence Yun, chief economist, National Association of REALTORS®.

View more information on the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.