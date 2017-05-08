RESO Honors Outstanding Volunteers at 2017 Spring Tech Summit

The Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) recently honored its volunteers at the 2017 Spring Technology Summit Awards, held at its sold-out Spring Technology Summit in Austin, Texas. RESO’s 2016 officers, as well as the chairs of its seven Workgroups and Technical Committee, were recognized:

Art Carter, CRMLS, 2016 Chair: Recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication

Rob Overman, Robotik Software, 2016 Vice Chair: Recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication

Richard Renton, Triad MLS, 2016 Treasurer: Recognized for outstanding dedication and service

Rebecca Jensen, MRED, 2016 Secretary: Recognized for outstanding dedication and service

Rob Larson, CRMLS: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the 2016 RESO Data Dictionary Workgroup Chair

Paul Stusiak, Falcon Technologies: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the 2016 RESO RETS 1x Workgroup Chair

Mark Bessett, CRMLS: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the 2016 RESO PUID Workgroup Chair

Greg Moore, RMLS: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the 2016 RESO R&D Workgroup Chair

Chris Lambrou, MetroMLS: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the 2016 RESO Internet Tracking Workgroup Chair

Scott Petronis, eXp Realty: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the 2016 RESO Transport Workgroup Chair

Rick Trevino, Metrolist: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the 2016 RESO Payloads Chair

Chad Curry, CRTLabs at the National Association of REALTORS®: Recognized in appreciation for outstanding service as the 2016 RESO Technical Committee Chair

“Each of these leaders selflessly volunteered their time, talent and energy all to promote a common RESO goal,” says Jeremy Crawford, CEO of RESO. “The support of their companies has been simply incredible, as has this massive volunteer support, which is helping to drive efficiency throughout the real estate industry.”

Seventeen RESO members were also recognized on behalf of each Workgroup chair for above and beyond contributions:

Keith Schreifels, Black Knight Financial Services : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup Cal Heldenbrand, FBS: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking and Transport Workgroups

Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking and Transport Workgroups Shaun York, Homes.com : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Internet Tracking Workgroup Gayle Ludemann, MRED: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Payloads Workgroup

Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Payloads Workgroup Matt Cohen, Clareity Consulting : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development Workgroup John Breault, MLS PIN : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Research & Development Workgroup Cass Herrin, Moxi Works : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Payloads, Data Dictionary, Research & Development and PUID Workgroups

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Payloads, Data Dictionary, Research & Development and PUID Workgroups Connie Saldana, Rogue Valley Council of Governments : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Data Dictionary Workgroup Accessibility Features

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Data Dictionary Workgroup Accessibility Features Cody Gustafson, FBS : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Workgroup Ashish Antal, MLSListings : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Workgroup Bob Kimpland, Garden State MLS : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the PUID and Data Dictionary Workgroups

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the PUID and Data Dictionary Workgroups Paul Hethmon, Clareity : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport and Research & Development Workgroups

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport and Research & Development Workgroups Richard Torp, MRED : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the RETS 1x, Data Dictionary and Payloads Workgroups

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the RETS 1x, Data Dictionary and Payloads Workgroups Kim Hutchinson, RMLS : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the RETS 1x and Data Dictionary Workgroups

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the RETS 1x and Data Dictionary Workgroups Demian Quinonez, CRMLS : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Workgroup Geoff Rispin, Templates 4 Business : Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the RETS 1x Workgroup

: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the RETS 1x Workgroup Sergio Del Rio, Templates 4 Business: Recognized for outstanding personal contributions to the Transport Workgroup

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of RESO, and these individuals’ collective efforts is what’s shaping real estate data standards for the future,” Crawford says. “Our hope is the examples they set will encourage others to join and become more involved in our Workgroups.”

Workgroups are open to all RESO members, with call-in meetings held monthly. View more information about RESO Workgroups.

For more information, please visit www.reso.org.



