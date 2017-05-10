Online Courses for 13 NAR Credentials Offered at Center for REALTORÂ® Development

The following information is provided by the Center for REALTORÂ® Development (CRD).



The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) and all of the organizations affiliated with it offer education in classroom or online format, and one or more credentials called designations and certifications.

In total, there are 26 NAR designations and certifications. Each of these individual programs have their own dedicated websites, which are great places to start your research if you are looking for detailed information about eachâ€”such as requirements for obtaining, benefits, and fees. The vast majority of NAR credentials require specific coursework.

Four of NAR’s affiliates focus predominantly on residential real estateâ€”CRB (now called REBI), CRS, REBAC, and WCR. The others focus on specialized real estate markets or activities, such as commercial investment, property management, land brokerage, and real property advising.

At our online learning siteâ€”onlinelearning.REALTORâ€”we offer online courses that lead to 13 of these 26 official NAR designations and certifications. We concentrate on credentials, topics, and courses that are of most interest to “resi-mercial” real estate agentsâ€”in other words, agents that focus primarily on residential real estate, but who may also do some work in commercial and land markets.

Below is the list of the seven official NAR designations for which we have online courses at our site:

Accredited Buyers Representative (ABRÂ®) Designation

Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation

Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) Designation

Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation

NAR’s Green Designation

Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) Designation

Seniors Real Estate SpecialistÂ® (SRESÂ®) Designation

Below is the list of the six official NAR certifications for which we have online courses at our site:

At Home With DiversityÂ® (AHWDÂ®) Certification

NAR’s e-PROÂ® Certification

Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification

Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) Certification

Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) Certification

Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) Certification

You may have noticed that our Center for REALTORÂ® Development online platform has “featured” courses each month that are offered at reduced prices. What we do monthly is focus on a different credential listed above (we don’t have an entire month for all of them, but we do for most).

For an entire month, we offer the credential’s courses for sale, usually at 25 percent off, which for the higher-priced courses is a very substantial savings. For example, during the month of May the featured courses are the ones related to the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation.

Worried about missing the news about which course go on special and when? Don’t be! You can stay up-to-date at all times by checking our Monthly Specials web page, checking here at our RISMedia.com blog each week, checking our Facebook page, and signing up for our email list.

For more information about the CRS courses on sale this month, check out the designation’s landing page on our site. All CRS courses and bundles are 25% off during the month of May.



