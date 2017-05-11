Coldwell Banker Kappel Gateway Launches Moxi Works Open Platform

Coldwell Banker Kappel Gateway has launched the Moxi Works open platform, providing its agents access to the Moxi Engage™ CRM and Moxi Present™, among other products, Moxi Works recently announced. The open platform is also integrated with SkySlope, a digital transaction management service.

“SkySlope has been a Moxi integrated partner for three years and we’re excited about the market success we’ve had,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels and Partnerships at Moxi Works. “Coldwell Banker Kappel Gateway is a forward-thinking brokerage that knows the value of an open platform so they can take advantage of all their technology partners sharing data. The outcome? Agents can focus on selling, and technology automates the tasks.”



“One of the key factors on going to the open platform was the methodology and having the ability to incorporate other systems with SSO (single sign-on),” says Tony Fisher, IT director at California-based Coldwell Banker Kappel Gateway. “Companies like SkySlope are streamlining agents’ daily activities and it’s huge to essentially have everything they need within one portal. The agents’ No. 1 positive comment is that single sign-on is wonderful—only needing one password to log in and have everything from your client database to your website right in front of them. SkySlope is used day in and day out by our agents. This launch has been beneficial across the board for everybody.”

For more information, please visit moxiworks.com.



