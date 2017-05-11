Mortgage Rates Stay Within Range

Mortgage rates stayed within the 4 percent range this week, with the 30-year, fixed rate averaging 4.05 percent, according to Freddie Mac’s recently released Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®.) Rates rose above 4 percent following the presidential election in November, and have fluctuated since.

The 15-year, fixed rate, at the same time, averaged 3.29 percent, up from 3.27 percent the week prior, while the 5-year, Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate averaged 3.14 percent, up from 3.13 percent the week prior, according to the survey.

“The 10-year Treasury yield jumped eight basis points this week while the 30-year mortgage rate rose three basis points to 4.05 percent,” says Sean Becketti, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “Mixed economic reports over the last few weeks have anchored the 30-year mortgage rate around the 4 percent mark.”

Source: Freddie Mac

