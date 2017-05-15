Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Joins Forces With Harbor Bay Realty

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Alameda, Calif.-based Harbor Bay Realty has joined forces with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, forming a new company to be known as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties. Gretchen Pearson will continue on as president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, while Dennis Pagones, president and CEO of Harbor Bay Realty, will serve as sales manager of the company’s Alameda office.

“It is with great enthusiasm that our real estate families join forces,” says Pearson. “Dennis has earned a reputation of integrity and trust and he has led hundreds of agents into productive real estate careers. This partnership deepens our footprint in the East Bay marketplace.”

“The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand resonates with consumers across the California market,” says Pagones. “Bringing these companies together provides enhanced services to both consumers and sales professionals.”

The announcement was made on April 28. Harbor Bay Realty is a 75-person real estate and property management company.

For more information, please visit www.bhhsdrysdale.com or www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.