ERA Real Estate Names Simon L. Chen COO

ERA Real Estate has named Simon L. Chen as chief operating officer, the company recently announced. Chen, most recently COO of Realty ONE Group, will be responsible for reinforcing the company’s value proposition while maximizing platforms and programs designed to enhance productivity, build marketshare and fuel growth.

“With a unique intersection of experience and insights, Simon Chen is perfectly positioned to amplify our value proposition to ERA®-affiliated brokers and agents that further strengthens their position in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate.

“I love the path my career has taken—from mergers and acquisitions, to technology consulting, to real estate investments and operations—that has led me to this pivotal point as I join an innovative brand with the moxie and capabilities to move the needle not just for the brand, but for an entire industry,” says Chen.

Chen is the founder of Century Pacific Group, a real estate investment and technology consulting firm. He was formerly senior director of Corporate Development and Strategy at Move, Inc. and realtor.com®. He serves as mentor for both the National Association of REALTORS® Second Century Ventures’ REach program and Moderne Ventures.

