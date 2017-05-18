Free Websites Now Available to All REALTORSÂ®

Placester, an all-in-one business platform providing marketing and sales solutions to real estate professionals, is making websites available at no charge to all REALTORSÂ®, the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) recently announced.

Placester, a REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program partner, is offering the basic “NAR Edition” website free, as well as discounts on advanced website features and products, as part of an extended partnership with NAR. The NAR Edition includes a responsive website for both mobile and web with IDX listing integration capability, a mortgage calculator, editable page templates, a home page with a customizable image slideshow, social media integration, the ability to add branding, and more. Advanced features and products offered at discounted rates include single property websites, broker websites and Placester’s Essential, Premium and Premium PLUS bundles.

“As technology changes the way consumers approach buying and selling homes, REALTORSÂ® are seeing an increased online demand for in-depth property and neighborhood information,” says Bob Goldberg, senior vice president of Marketing and Business Development at NAR. “This expanded partnership with Placester means that every NAR member can create an effective and professional website for free for running and growing their business.”

“With nine in 10 homebuyers citing websites as their most useful source of information, Placester and NAR recognize that in order to succeed, agents need an online foundation that promotes their brand and provides value to the consumer,” says Matt Barba, CEO of Placester. “This partnership will enable every REALTORÂ® to build an online presence that they control. Placester’s mission is to help each and every real estate professional with the online business tools to compete effectively online as well as face-to-face.”



