Now You Can Live Like a Kardashianâ€”Sort Of

If you ever wondered how real reality television actually is, the recent listing of the Kardashians’ “TV home” has your answer.Â The palatial Studio CityÂ dwellingÂ featured in E!’s hit series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is currently listed atÂ $8.995 million. And although the home has been flashed all over television as the backdrop for the Kardashians’ kooky family drama, in reality, the space was just that: a backdrop. The Kardashians never actually lived in the home.

Say what? Yep.Â Modeled after an Italian castle, the home is aptly named Palazzo Dei Sogniâ€”the Palace of Dreams. TheÂ 7,800-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and neighbors like Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus and George Clooneyâ€”assuming these celebs actuallyÂ liveÂ in their homes.Â The K-Dash palace has also been the set ofÂ “True Blood,” “Entourage” and “Rome,”Â making it one of the most widely televised homes in Studio City.

The spot hasÂ a two-story foyer, a swanky formal living room, a rustic paneled den, a billiards room, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, sconces imported from the Paris Opera House, and a screening room with a 12-foot screen where you can watch all 13 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Now you can snap it up for just shy of $9 mill and recreate many of the Kardashians’ crying sessions.

Listed by: Robert E. Howell, Keller Williams Beverly Hills

Listed for:Â $8.995 million

