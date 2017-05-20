Dean A. deTonnancourt: Succeeding With a ‘Sharing-Based’ Environment

With 28 years of experience in the real estate industry, Dean A. deTonnancourt, broker/owner of HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate in Warwick, R.I., has a lot of know-how to offer those who work for him, and he’s always thrilled to share his experiences.

“I’ve enjoyed personal sales success on many levels during my career,” says deTonnancourt. “What I now love most is working with our associates and helping them achieve unlimited levels of success. We celebrate everything at HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate. Regardless of the associate’s goal, we’re going to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Last year was a strong one for the firm, as business increased from 484 transactions to 852 transactions, thanks to a continued growth in agent count, as well as increased personal productivity among the firm’s individual associates.

“What’s setting us apart in the marketplace right now is the energy and excitement of our associates,” says deTonnancourt. “Call it culture, call it camaraderie, but our associates display a sharing-based attitude where all associates support each other in individual and mutual success. The mindset is contagious.”

Business is expected to rise again in 2017, thanks to some recent expansion.

“We just opened our second location at the beginning of the year in Northern Rhode Island,” says deTonnancourt. “Our growth projection includes increased agent count as well as additional branch locations throughout Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut.”

The market in Rhode Island is currently displaying a record-low inventory, causing a highly competitive marketplace. deTonnancourt notes that more competition, coupled with lower listing inventory and multiple-offer scenarios, are now a regular occurrence.

“With a larger salesforce, we’re seeing an increased marketshare and brand awareness,” he says. “Consumer confidence is critical in any market, and HomeSmart has quickly become known as a leader in the Rhode Island marketplace.”

The firm’s compensation model is new and unique to the marketplace, attracting associates at every level of production.

“With associates working harder against increased competition, the awareness for income retention is heightened. Associates are realizing more and more that at the end of the day, it’s not about what you earn; it’s about what you keep,” says deTonnancourt. “Our compensation model recognizes this specific theory and puts the associate in more control of their finances, ultimately benefiting the consumer.”

Of course, deTonnancourt’s experience has taught him that every consumer responds differently to the marketplace, and associates need to be equipped with education and resources specific to the needs of the individual.

“HomeSmart was founded on technology. Our proprietary technology platform allows our associates to remain on the cutting edge with innovative tools and customizable marketing pieces,” says deTonnancourt. “Our monthly educational calendar focuses on the core principle of running an individual real estate business, rather than what most would consider a sales job. Conversations related to timely topics in a classroom setting or business-meeting format aid our associates in competing in any market.”

Vitals: HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate

Years in Business: 28

Size: 2 offices, 150 associates

Regions Served: Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut

2016 Sales Volume: $190 million

2016 Transactions: 852

www.therhodehome.com



