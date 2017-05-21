A Support System for Success

In the following interview, Bob Witt, broker/owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Heritage Real Estate in Livingston County, Mich., discusses his local market and the social media solution supporting his marketing efforts.



Regions Served: Livingston County and surrounding areas, Southeast Mich.

Years in Real Estate: 39

Key to Success: Success always involves hard work.

Facebook: @BHHSHeritageRealEstate, Bob Witt – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Heritage Real Estate

News about housing in Michigan often centers on Detroit. How would describe the market in Livingston County?

Howell and Livingston County are unique because we have traditionally been a bedroom community, where folks live here and then commute someplace else to work. We are located mid-way between Ann Arbor and Flint and Detroit and Lansing. We have lower taxes, good schools and a reputation as a great place to live, which has always been a draw to potential buyers.

What do you expect for the market this summer?

The market right now is tough, but only because there is a shortage of available homes for sale and an excess of potential buyers. Our biggest challenge right now is finding folks wanting to sell their houses.

You recently added RISMedia’s ACE to your marketing efforts. How are you implementing the system in your business, and what aspects of it are most appealing to you?

I’m using it as an addition to my own social marketing efforts. One of the biggest benefits is I receive high quality posts, branded to me, posted across my social networks. I also have the opportunity to be able to feature up to two chosen advertisers on my site that reflect my values, and can assist in covering my cost for the program.

Along with my postings of local events and houses for sale, RISMedia’s ACE provides postings without any additional effort from me. Hopefully social media will assist in keeping me in the public’s mind so when they think of real estate, they also remember that’s what I do! Having the branded-to-me postings will assist with that.

