Glenn “Chip” Gardner: Moving a Louisiana Legend Forward

As Vice President of Operations and Special Initiatives for Metairie, La.-based GARDNER REALTORS®, Glenn “Chip” Gardner has proven that the family DNA runs strong.

“We’re the most successful local (non-franchised) real estate company in our region that’s consistently recognized as a Top Workplace with both the third and fourth generations of our Gardner family—Dad, Mom, sister and me—leading the organization,” says Gardner. “While we’re the local experts in a sea of franchised competition, we also have global connections to the very best real estate brokers through Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®, which provides us with world-class marketing and resources, allowing us to provide clients the very best service.”

Metro New Orleans has seen prices rise by 5 percent over the last year. In addition, the market had slightly less inventory with steady buyer demand in 2016, which is directly correlated to ranking No. 3 in Major U.S. Cities Population Growth, along with recent accolades such as No. 1 Business Climate, No. 1 Most Economical City and No. 1 Brain Magnet in America.

“For the third straight year, we’re the only real estate company recognized as a Top Workplace in our market by Nola.com/The Times Picayune. This is attributed to the guiding principles instilled in our real estate family by our founder, Mrs. Gertrude Gardner, who was affectionately referred to as ‘The Grand Dame of Real Estate,'” says Gardner. “Also, this past year, we rolled out our agent benefits program through Dergalis Associates, so our REALTORS® now have access to vision, dental, life and short- and long-term disability insurance, along with tax and financial planning.”

While GARDNER REALTORS® continues to attract agents to the firm and remain open to acquiring quality firms, its primary focus is to grow marketshare through increased productivity.

“Through a combination of live and online training classes, which provide insight into these specific consumer mindsets, we keep our agents up-to-date on everything,” says Gardner. “Our Gardner Institute—powered by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®—ranked No. 3 across all industries worldwide in Training Magazine’s Top 125 award winners and has complimentary on-demand classes that we utilize.”

And as members of The Enterprise Network by booj, the firm’s “Gardner Ecosystem,” including websites, mobile apps, a CRM, and more, remains on the cutting-edge through its constantly evolving technology platform, which includes market exclusivity.

“We’re also augmenting our in-house training through our partnership with Ninja Selling, a system focused on increasing a real estate professional’s income per hour, increasing the client’s satisfaction, and improving the real estate professional’s quality of life,” says Gardner. “As The Ninja Company of our market, our staff and leadership are also on the Ninja Path, so our entire organization is in alignment.”

In Gardner’s mind, the company’s success is measured by building relationships, providing a path to personal mastery and life purpose, and giving back to worthy causes, such as The New Orleans Mission.

Vitals: GARDNER REALTORS®

Years in Business: 74

Size: 24 offices, 850 REALTORS®

Regions Served: Metro New Orleans/Greater Baton Rouge/Mississippi Gulf Coast

2016 Sales Volume: $1.143 billion

2016 Transactions: 4,920

www.gardnerrealtors.com



