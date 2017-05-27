Priority One: Taking Care of People

In the following interview, Jeff Rensch of The Rensch Group with NP Dodge in Omaha, Neb., discusses the advantages of the team’s brokerage and the value of working as a group.

Years in Real Estate: 31

Region Served: Omaha, Neb.

Average Market Time: Depends on the price point and area, but in general, houses selling for $200k-$400k in very good condition sell in a day. In most other categories, if the house hasn’t sold in 30 days, it isn’t priced right.

The Rensch Group was named NP Dodge’s top power team for 2016. Please talk about how you run your team.

Our goal is to be consistent and to treat our clients like gold, like family. In addition to being involved in the community, we’re also involved in charity and volunteer work. We use a consistent marketing approach and our agents mainly focus on properties where they live. We also use a long-term approach. We’re not using puppy mill tactics to bring in clients via internet ads. For us, it’s all about taking care of the people we work with and earning their referrals.

How do you stay out in front of the competition?

For one, I stay on top of technology. We also try to make sure we’re servicing our clients better than anyone else. We don’t stand out there with billboards; we’re more about building on the base of the clients we have. In fact, we have an 8,000-person farm that we farm very selectively. I’m also very selective about the team. I haven’t recruited any of the agents on my team; they’ve come to us. We have six agents, including my wife, Mari, and three support staff members. I’m out in the field every day. It’s not that I’m the manager of a large group, but rather, we’re more of a coop. I run into people all the time, and another thing that separates us from others is the fact that I write each and every person a handwritten note, which shows them that we care.

What is your personal perspective on being successful in real estate?

For me, it’s all about having great administrative staff who are all on the same team, wanting to care for our clients like family. Over the years, I’ve tried to instill in our admin and agents the fact that we have to be nicer to our clients. It’s more about teaching good bedside manner. Buying or selling a home is one of the most stressful things our clients do, so we need to be emotionally intelligent about how we deal with them.

Talk about being part of NP Dodge. What are the benefits?

NP Dodge is a fantastic brokerage to be with. Founded in 1855, it’s still family-owned and -operated and known for its integrity. Everyone knows about NP Dodge, so I never have to sell the benefits of the brokerage. The company is always there to help us as well. They are high-tech and on the cutting edge, and always make it happen for us. Plus, members of the Dodge family still work in the field, and they’re great inspirations to all of us. I look at who they are as people, and that’s who I want to be associated with. Their inspiration is a great influence on me and the team.

