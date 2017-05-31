Top 10 Urban Properties With the Best Views

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



Be it a penthouse in a Manhattan high-rise or a sprawling estate built into the Hollywood Hills, one of the most sought after aspects for any luxury metropolitan home is the view to go with it. From east to west, Engel & Völkers has rounded up these 10 properties across the U.S. with the most stunning views of their respective cityscapes.

New York, N.Y.

Located on the 66th floor of the Metropolitan Tower, this 1,457-square-foot home boasts stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase Central Park and New York City’s iconic skyline, giving residents their very own views of the best the city has to offer.

Engel & Völkers New York, $4,250,000



Image Credit: Engel & Völkers

Charleston, S.C.

This 4,000-square-foot penthouse overlooks Historic Charleston Harbor as well as the downtown skyline, and with a 30-inch window wall, residents are sure to never miss a view.

Prestige Real Estate Group, $2,290,000



Image Credit: Prestige Real Estate Group

Las Vegas, Nev.

Located directly in City Center, this property boasts incredible views of the bustling Las Vegas Strip. Floor-to-ceiling windows give residents their own personal view of the Las Vegas lights in one direction and the expansive desert landscape to another.

Engel & Völkers Las Vegas, $1,400,000

Image Credit: Engel & Völkers

Miami, Fla.

Located in the W. South Beach, this stunning 2,647-square-foot penthouse has floor-to-ceiling windows and 2,700 square feet of outdoor space to allow residents ample opportunity to take in beach and ocean views.

Engel & Völkers Miami, $9,950,000



Image Credit: Engel & Völkers

Chicago, Ill.

Completed in 2015, this 6,850-square-foot penthouse features panoramic views of the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan. With 16-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, residents can take in the view from every direction.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, $12,500,000



Image Credit: Jennifer Ames



Los Angeles, Calif.

This 5,505-square-foot ocean view home is tucked in a private cul-de-sac in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the Upper Riviera. Relax in the infinity pool, taking in views of the canyon and city lights below.

Engel & Völkers Santa Monica, $5,600,000



Image Credit: Engel & Völkers



Atlanta, Ga.

This penthouse unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing residents to take in views of the stunning Atlanta skyline and, every August, balcony views of the ATP Tournament.

Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, $1,399,000



Image Credit: Engel & Völkers

Seattle, Wash.

This penthouse located in downtown Seattle is the most expensive on the market, and with stunning views of the Space Needle, it’s no surprise as to why. Offering more than 5,700 square feet of living space spread between two floors, this condominium was created as a collaboration between designer Gregory Carmichael and architect Rick Sundberg to showcase unparalleled views of Seattle and its natural surroundings.

Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, $13,800,000



Image Credit: Aaron Leitz



Boston, Mass.

This stunning two-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence in South End features beautiful views of the Boston skyline. The unit also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a massive outdoor space to take in the sights of Boston, sunrise to sunset.

Engel & Völkers Boston, $2,595,000



Image Credit: Engel & Völkers



San Francisco, Calif.

Nestled in Noe Valley, a small enclave nested above the San Francisco Bay, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home features panoramic views of the city and bay. The floor plan showcases stunning views at any level, with a lower level dining room opening up to an outdoor living area, and views stretching from Bernal Heights to Nob Hill.

Engel & Völkers San Francisco, $2,288,000

Image Credit: Engel & Völkers

For more information, please visit www.evusa.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.