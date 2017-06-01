Connecting the Dots in an Expanding Market

Over the past year, Broker/Owner Wendy Lockhart, her husband and partner, David, and their Lockhart & Associates Real Estate team in St. Pete Beach, Fla., have sold over 200 homes totaling more than $85 million in business. And for Lockhart, a growing number of those closings are coming from partner agents who learn about her through ReferralExchange.

In the relatively short time she’s been using ReferralExchange, Lockhart has closed 18 inbound referrals and has assigned three outbound clients who have all closed in their new destinations with the trusted agents she located through the premier nationwide referral network.

Lockhart says the qualified agents in the areas where her clients were relocating made it easy for her to trust in the hand-off.

“It’s hard to find a good agent, but when you log into ReferralExchange you know you are going to get someone with the experience,” says Lockhart. “And they call you, so it saves time and in the world of real estate, that’s valuable! With ReferralExchange, I always trust there’s going to be great service for my clients on the other end of the transaction.”

The most recent client Lockhart assisted through ReferralExchange had been holding off selling his property because he had a home elsewhere that he wanted to sell first.

“So, I put his information into ReferralExchange,” says Lockhart. “Low and behold, more than a year went by and I suddenly received notification that the client had completed the sale and a referral commission was on its way.”

“It’s a much more efficient and effective way to find an agent to help a valued client,” adds Lockhart, who goes on to explain that she enthusiastically endorses ReferralExchange any chance she gets.

Lockhart also appreciates the fact that clients who continue to want her involved throughout outgoing referral transactions can have the referral agent work through her instead of dealing directly with the client.

“For a client I have a relationship with, I’m going to have ReferralExchange agents call me first so I can interview them. Then I can be sure to pick the right fit,” she says. “So far, it’s worked out great.”

On the flip side of the equation, anybody Lockhart has received as a client through ReferralExchange has been motivated and enthusiastic about working with her, as evidenced by the 18 transactions she’s completed on behalf of other real estate professionals in the network who have sent their valued clients her way.

