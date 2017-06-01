Mortgage Rates Bottom to New Low

Mortgage rates this week bottomed to a new low for the year, with the 30-year, fixed rate averaging 3.94 percent, according to Freddie Mac’s recently released Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®). The 15-year, fixed rate, at the same time, averaged 3.19 percent, while the 5-year, Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate averaged 3.11 percent.

“In a short week following Memorial Day, the 10-year Treasury yield fell four basis points,” says Sean Beckett, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “The 30-year mortgage rate remained relatively flat, falling one basis point to 3.94 percent and once again hitting a new 2017 low.”

Source: Freddie Mac

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.