College Grads: Launch Your Career in These Cities

Are you a recent college graduate? Congratulations! You’re about to enter the working world, and, with any luck, you’ll score your dream job right out of the gate.

…or, you can at least better your chances. A new ranking by Bankrate.com identifies several cities ideal for career-making moves—and, surprisingly, the Big Apple didn’t make the top five.

“Many eager new grads think they have to head to New York or Silicon Valley to make it big,” says Sarah Berger, “The Cashlorette” at Bankrate.com. “There are plenty of cities that offer solid job markets and long-term career growth, without breaking the bank or sacrificing a good quality of life.”

Houston, Texas

Median Income for Recent College Graduates: $43,500

Share of Income Needed to Afford Median Rent: 22%

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

Share of Employed Recent College Graduates: 88%

Share of Income Needed to Afford Median Rent: 29%

Washington, D.C.

Median Income for Recent College Graduates: $45,000

Milwaukee, Wis.

Median Income for Recent College Graduates: $38,000

Share of Income Needed to Afford Median Rent: 22.7%

Dallas, Texas

Share of Employed Recent College Graduates: 81.9%

Source: Bankrate

