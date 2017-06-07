Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty Appoints Business Development Director of Distinctive Collection Properties

Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty has announced Victor Polce has joined their company as a Business Development Director of Distinctive Collection properties, which are homes that are valued at $1 million or more.

“The goal of our Distinctive Collection brand is to become the preeminent luxury market enterprise in Bergen, Orange, Rockland, and Westchester Counties,” says Polce. “Our focus is to be client-centric and service-oriented to a degree that has never been seen before in our marketplace. Today and in the future, our Distinctive Collection brand can and will continue to compete against other luxury-market real estate companies because of the extraordinary local and global strategic alliances that we currently enjoy, and the ones that we’re working on for the future.”

Polce spent 25 years on Wall Street, working in global financial markets and catering towards multinational companies and high net-worth individuals. His real estate experience includes working as an agent for six years with Halstead Properties in New York City and spending the last three years as an agent in the Alpine, New Jersey office of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

Aside from being the Business Development Director of Distinctive Collection properties, Polce will also be a Rand agent. He holds broker real estate licenses in New York and New Jersey and has a significant referral base, particularly from New York City. He will be working out of Rand Realty’s Closter, New Jersey office as a broker/salesperson, and their Piermont, New York office as an associate broker. By way of public service, Polce spent 16 years as the mayor of Old Tappan, a position he held until January 1, 2016.

“Given Victor’s experience with luxury properties, we look forward to seeing the methods he will use to spearhead our Distinctive Collection growth,” says Matthew Rand, managing partner for Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty. “He knows how this market operates, and I’m positive he will navigate our company towards greater possibilities for our high-end homes.”

For more information, visit www.RandRealty.com.

