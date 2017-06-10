In the following interview, Jill Daniels and Abbie Holland, broker/owners of Realty ONE Group, Experience, in Conroe, Texas discuss what sets their company apart.

Region served: Montgomery and Harris Counties

Years in business: Jill: 3; Abbie: 10

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 25

Best time management tip: Time blocking

Best tip for running a successful meeting: We brand our meetings “one up” sessions because we want agents to be equally engaged so they learn and retain.

Key to getting buyers and sellers working together: Remind each party that everyone is trying to get the best out of this temporary relationship they’re all in together.

Most creative marketing campaign you’ve ever run: We have a videographer creating a series on the evolution of a new agent. It’s very edgy and different, and is getting a lot of hits on social media.

How do you work to support Realty ONE Group’s concept of office culture?

Jill Daniels: Realty ONE Group sets itself apart with what we call “coolture.” We offer activities like yoga in the office twice a week, and we pick a variety of other programs and things that are suggested by our team members. Through our unique training, we also help our agents understand client relationships with an eye on retaining that client for life.

Please explain how your company handles agent reimbursement differently than most, and why.

JD: We’re not a discount/flat-fee broker, but rather, a transaction fee-based brokerage that provides excellent training and great administrative support in a beautiful office setting. And we return 100 percent of the commission to our agents with the hope and belief that they will reinvest it into their business. We’re fostering an entrepreneurial spirit that still provides our agents the office framework to optimize their success.

What technology do you suggest to set your agents apart from the competition?

Abbie Holland: We introduced an app called Videolicious to uniquely brand our agents’ videos. For each property, agents launch the app and do an introduction, import pictures, and do a voiceover. The app then edits and reorders the input content into a finished video. We know 84 percent of consumers want video, and only 4 percent of agents do video, so we’re working to give our clients exactly what they want.

What are two fundamentals that are essential to your company’s continued success?

AH: First, our value proposition and commitment to our clients. We provide them with an awesome level of service, consistent communication, clear expectations and creative solutions. Building our brand is also essential to our success. We want to give our agents a completely different experience with education, coaching and an innovative environment that will enable them to express our brand to the client and convey that they will have an experience like no other.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.