A Tip of the Cap (and Gown) to REALTORÂ® University

Benjamin Franklin once said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” It’s a point that hit home when I proudly watched the latest graduates of REALTORÂ® University cross the stage last month to receive their diplomas.

This accomplished group of 13 real estate professionals comprised REALTORÂ® University’s fourth graduating class. Degree recipients proudly earned their Master of Real Estate (MRE) degree on May 19 in Washington, D.C. Like those before them, the Class of 2017 are shining examples of how an individual can single-handedly raise the bar of professionalism in the real estate industry. Their personal growth clearly spills over and benefits othersâ€”both the agents they work with, as well as their customers and clients.

As a broker, I’m sure you recognize firsthand the degree to which knowledge contributes to success in this business. Fortunately, education has always been a cornerstone of the REALTORÂ® organization. In my role as Dean of Student Services for REALTORÂ® University, in addition to my work with REBAC, it’s been particularly rewarding to watch this specialized master’s degree program take shape.

What makes REALTORÂ® University so exceptional?

First, REALTORÂ® University is the only accredited institution of higher education focused exclusively on the practice of real estate as a profession. Its curriculum is both current and relevant, providing practical and applied learning opportunities.

Additionally, students study key aspects of both business and real estate within one of five different concentrations:

Residential Real Estate Sales, Marketing and Management

Real Estate Asset and Property Management

Commercial Real Estate Investment and Analysis

Real Estate Appraisal and Valuation Services

Real Estate Association Management

REALTORÂ® University’s distinguished faculty is comprised of experienced practitioners, as well as effective communicators, coaches and mentors. Each class is held online, typically including a small group of 10 to 12 students, so there are extensive opportunities to ask questions and share perspectives.

Perhaps the best testaments come directly from the industry professionals who have already earned their MRE degree. To hear what they gained from REALTORÂ® University, visit realtoru.edu/academics/hear-what-students-are-saying.

Opportunities for brokers

Since running a brokerage involves strong knowledge of the real estate industry, in addition to various business skills (reducing risk, business planning, marketing, etc.), the MRE degree offers managing brokers, like yourself, the perfect curriculum. Once you’ve enrolled in the program, you will consistently find ways to apply each course to your brokerage.

You may also want to support your own agents’ higher education by subsidizing their REALTORÂ® University coursework. This is an excellent way to encourage their growth in the business while also serving as a strong recruitment and retention tool.

Learn more

Real estate professionals who distinguish themselves with outstanding service and exceptional credentials are certain to stand out in a crowded field. A Master of Real Estate degree from REALTORÂ® University is a noteworthy way to achieve those results.

REALTORÂ® University is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. I encourage you to learn more by visiting RealtorU.edu.

Marc D. Gould is vice president, Business Specialties, for NAR and executive director of REBAC. A wholly-owned subsidiary of NAR, The Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) is the world’s largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing the real estate buyer. With more than 30,000 active members, REBAC awards the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABRÂ®) designation to REALTORSÂ® who work directly with buyer-clients. To learn more, visit REBAC.net.

