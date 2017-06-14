LeadingRE Names IXACT Contact Preferred Marketing Solution

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named IXACT Contact® Inc. a preferred provider through its Solutions Group program, the network recently announced. IXACT Contact is an integrated real estate CRM, email marketing and website solution that helps manage communications, listings and active buyers, and online presence.

“IXACT Contact helps real estate professionals save time and be better organized with a single, easy-to-use platform that allows them to nurture and convert more leads,” says Robin LaSure, vice president of Corporate Marketing at LeadingRE. “We are pleased to introduce the service to our members looking for a highly effective and affordable agent or team level CRM and email marketing platform.”

“We are simply delighted to have been selected as a preferred service provider by LeadingRE,” says Rich Gaasenbeek, co-founder and executive vice president of IXACT Contact. “Their members are market leaders who have achieved success through innovation and excellence across all aspects of their business, and they are exactly the kinds of companies we most enjoy working with.”

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.

