LeadingRE Names Elizabeth Nunan Executive Vice President

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named Elizabeth D. Nunan, executive vice president, Member Services, the network recently announced. Nunan, a 25-plus-year veteran of the real estate industry, is responsible for managing membership services for the network. Nunan was previously vice president of Global Business Development for Houlihan Lawrence, a LeadingRE member.

“Liz has been such a vital part of the LeadingRE community for so many years,” says Pam O’Connor, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “Her ability to build relationships, set and achieve goals and motivate people makes her a natural choice for this important position, and we are delighted to have her on our leadership team!”

Nunan, who is based in the network’s Chicago headquarters, will play a key role in its strategy, working closely with other members of the senior management team to identify opportunities for growth, establish performance metrics and address member needs. She will direct the network’s core broker referral program, which generates over 30,000 member-to-member referrals annually. Additionally, she will oversee service delivery to members and account management to ensure engagement, performance and results.

Nunan is a licensed broker who holds the Senior Certified Relocation Professional (SCRP) and Senior Global Mobility Specialist (SGMS) designations. In 2016, she was presented Worldwide ERC’s prestigious Distinguished Service Award.

