$2.8 Million Beachfront Home Sale Raises Bar for Ft. Lauderdale Luxury Real Estate

One of only 31 estates in the exclusive oceanfront neighborhood on A1A north of Sunrise Blvd., 1799 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, recently sold after just 134 days on the market. Listed at $2,995,000, the 4,250-square-foot estate was purchased for $2,826,500.

“This is the only single-family home on North Fort Lauderdale Beach that has sold for more than $2 million in the last two years,” says the estate’s selling broker Dr. Anja Hessert, luxury real estate advisor at Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale. The next highest residential sale in the neighborhood during that time was for $1.8 million, she reports. “The challenge was to sell in that price range and not to sacrifice too much off the asking price.”

The sale took place in a buyer’s market with a considerable amount of luxury residential inventory available in the immediate neighborhood, including two other beachfront estates. Dr. Hessert credits the quick sale of 1799 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. to competitive pricing and aggressive marketing, combined with the excellent, move-in condition of the five-bedroom, 4.5-bath home. The estate boasts stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, beach access and an inviting pool with Jacuzzi.

Dr. Hessert’s marketing campaign for the estate included promoting it in Engel & Völkers’ “GG” (Global Guide), an international magazine published in English, Spanish, Italian and German editions. “Buyers for this level of luxury oceanfront estate in Fort Lauderdale, the ‘Yachting Capital of America,’ could come from anywhere in the world,” she says.

The home’s new owners can now spend hours on the oceanfront balcony, enjoying balmy breezes or entertaining luxury yacht-style.

Sold by: Dr. Anja Hessert, Luxury Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale

Sold for: $2,826,500



