Build Your Business With the REALTORÂ® Store

NAR PULSEâ€”NAR’s online REALTORÂ® Store offers hundreds of business-boosting products and publications to help REALTORSÂ® succeed, including titles just for brokers. Find everything you need, from the latest research reports, Real Estate Brokerage EssentialsÂ®, the latest tech topics and webinars that will give you a competitive edge. Start shopping.

REALTORÂ® University Graduate Spotlight: Deborah Carter

Learn how Deborah Carter, MRE, ABRÂ®, a REALTORÂ® with Suburban Realty Professionals in New Jersey, accelerated her career by earning a Master of Real Estate Degree in Residential Real Estate Sales, Marketing, and Management from REALTORÂ® University. Ready to be elite and take your career to the next level? Visit www.RealtorU.edu today. The next session begins August 28. Read more.

Start Saving With FedEx and MVP

New offer from NAR’s Member Value Plus (MVP) Program. Enroll now for exclusive discounts on FedExÂ® shipping and FedEx OfficeÂ® print and copy services that you can use for business and personal use through NARâ€™s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program. Everyone who enrolls in the FedEx AdvantageÂ® Program through the MVP Program by June 30 will be rewarded with a free technology webinar, and one grand prize winner will receive a Canon PowerShot camera, valued at $600. Act now!

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.