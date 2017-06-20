Easy Tips to Stage Your Home With Toddlers Around

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



Selling your home can be an exhausting, overwhelming process, and it is even more so when you have toddlers in the house. Ideally, your home will look as close to a model home as possible and will be in pristine condition when buyers tour the home; however, as a parent, you may understand the need to have toys and games available for the kids.

You may want the home environment to be comfortable for your family, and you may also have concerns about keeping your home in pristine condition when your little ones are constantly making messes in various areas of the house. While staging a home with kids in the house can be challenging, you can accomplish your goals more easily by following these tips.

Think About Hidden Storage Areas

As soon as you first learn you are expecting a child, you may begin gathering toys, clothes, gear, furnishings and more. Your house may now be filled with their items, as well as their artwork, projects and more. Your kids will continue to need access to these items on a daily basis, but you must find a way to conceal them during showings. After all, a primary goal of staging is for buyers to see themselves living in the home, rather than to see signs of your family life all around.

Consider clearing out closets and cabinets with unnecessary items so that the kids’ items can easily be stored in them. Use storage bins with a lid that you can easily pull out of the closet or cabinet as needed. When a buyer opens up closet or cabinet doors during a home tour, they will only see the neat organization of storage bins. As a side benefit, this will make it easier for you to move out of the home, as well.

Re-Decorate Bedrooms and Playrooms

Your kids’ rooms may be painted pink, blue or other bold shades. These may be cute for your kids, but they are often undesirable for most buyers. Buyers will see these walls as a to-do project, and they may even have trouble envisioning their family living in the space. It is best to re-paint these rooms a neutral shade before you list the home.

You should also focus on the playroom. Store away most, or all, of your kids’ toys. Bring a couch, a TV or other items into this space to make it less age-specific. This can broaden the appeal of your home.

Create a Routine to Follow Before Tours

Some sellers can easily run out the door at a moment’s notice when an interested buyer wishes to tour the home. In most cases, these are single adults or couples who do not have kids and who are able to keep their home perfectly clean on a regular basis when listing their home. For parents with young kids in the house, you may need to sweep, mop and vacuum before a house tour.

You may also need to put the kids’ toys back in their storage bins, ensure there are no messes in the bathroom, wipe down the counters, empty dirty diapers from the diaper pail and more. It is wise to create a checklist of items that you need to do before each home tour. In addition, tell your agent that you need a notice of at least two hours before a tour to ensure that your home is ready to show.

Selling your current home and moving into a new home can provide you with great benefits. For example, you may have plans to move into a larger home, a more desirable neighborhood, a more affordable home or something else; however, before you can move forward with your relocation plans, you must find a buyer for your home. These simple staging tips can make the sales process much easier for you and your family.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.