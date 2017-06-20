Maximize Your Business With Women Homebuyers: Register for the 2017 NAWRB Nexus Conference Today!

The synergy leading up to the 2017 NAWRB Nexus Conference: Women’s Collaboration for the Future is filling up our attendees list faster than you can say “Sold!” With an inside look at housing ecosystem developments, NAWRB’s expert panelists deliver actionable solutions with specialized forecasts.

Women homebuyers are one of the most exciting and fastest-growing markets today. With increasing wages supported by higher educational attainment and strong desire for homeownership, women are positioned to revive the housing ecosystem.

In 2015, the homeownership rate of women living alone was 25 percent higher than that of men in the same category, and in higher-paying fields like civil engineering, women grew 977 percent from 1970 to 2010.

What are the brass tacks of this emerging market, and how can you capitalize on their buying activity?

With the industry’s eyes and ears, NAWRB delivers the power to help propel women’s economic success.

Attend the 2017 NAWRB Nexus Conference and discover the keys to unlocking your business’s growth potential. Reserve your ticket before they’re gone!

Register today at www.nawrb.com/conference-2017/.



For more information, please visit www.nawrb.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.