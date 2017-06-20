Now You Can Live Like Top Talent in Los Feliz

Want to live like top talent? What about a top talent booker? Talent agent Tom Windish—the man responsible for signing Lorde, The XX and more—is selling his three-bedroom, three-bathroom Los Angeles home for just under $2 million.

Located at 2249 Talmadge Street in Los Feliz, the 2,644-square-foot home was designed by modern architect Steven Hill. Built in 1987 but recently renovated, the sleek, mod space includes wood flooring, high ceilings and expansive windows that offer both city and mountain views. A fun, elevated walking bridge connects the home with a series of outdoor terrace gardens and a large viewing deck, perfect for hosting high-end clients, friends and family.

Listed by: Brian Courville and JB Fung of Modern Living LA – a division of John Aaroe Group

Listed for: $1,750,000

